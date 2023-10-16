Several members of East Clinton FFA helped set up and conduct a children’s corner and petting zoo at the annual Corn Festival this year. From teaching children all about the different animals to sitting down and helping them make crafts, several members gained leadership experience and shared their knowledge and passion for agriculture. East Clinton FFA would like to give a special thank you to those members who contributed their animals to the event.
Submitted photo
