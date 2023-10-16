Harcum Gallery to host artist’s reception for ‘Juxtapose’ exhibit opening

Nicholas Bonner’s recent work will be featured in a Harcum Gallery exhibit titled “Juxtapose” from Oct. 26 through Dec. 8. Normal gallery hours are weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by special appointments coordinated by Gallery Curator Hal Shunk.

An opening reception honoring the artist will be held Oct. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Bonner’s exhibit revisits several of his past interests.

“I have long been fascinated by visually juxtaposing seemingly opposite concepts,” he said, noting this work continues that interest with a fresh eye. “Smooth and rough, hard and soft, old and new, bright and dull — what happens when we view these disparate forms and surfaces in context with each other?”

Bonner replies to his question, “A mix of emotions and impressions emerge. As viewers, we each bring to what is before us a unique set of circumstances, experiences and memories. What may appeal to one may repel another.”

He asks his audience, “What do these various textures, surfaces, colors and forms conjure up for you?”

This fall begins Bonner’s 25th year at Northern Kentucky University as foundations coordinator, with periodic teaching ventures in ceramics and the Honors College. He previously taught at several colleges and universities nationwide and has exhibited and earned awards nationally and internationally.

Bonner received his Master of Fine Arts degree in ceramics from Ohio University and a Bachelor of Fine Arts in ceramics from Alfred University.

“I consider it my good fortune to have traveled, lived and worked among various cultures around the globe,” he added.

He resides in downtown Cincinnati, where he maintains a studio practice focused on ceramics, creating both functional and sculptural work.