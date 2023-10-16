Rural Water Services Council to hold business meeting

Rural Water Services Council will be holding its annual business meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 5:15 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Roberts Centre, 123 Gano Rd, Wilmington. For additional information, contact Joseph Pheil, executive director of Ohio Rural Water Association, at (800) 589-7985.

Public Defender Commission meeting to be held

A Clinton County Public Defender Commission meeting will be held on Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. in the Law Library of the Clinton County Common Pleas Courthouse.

Wilmington City Schools Board of Education to meet

The Wilmington City Schools Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the cafeteria at Wilmington Middle School, located at 275 Thorne Ave. All meetings are open to the public. For those who wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify the district treasurer, Kim DeWeese, at 283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

Genealogy Society to meet

The last regular meeting of the year of the Clinton County Genealogical Society will be Monday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. in the Community Room of the History Center, 149 E. Locust St. in Wilmington. The program will be given by certified genealogist Dana Ann Palmer. Her topic will be “Effectively Using Ancestry.com.” All interested in delving into their roots are welcome to attend.

Community Action Board of Trustees to hold meeting

The Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a board of trustees meeting on Oct. 25 at 100 Commons Lane, Wilmington at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held in-person and is open to the public.