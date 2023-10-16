Lynn Lewis, left, gets sworn in to the vacant Blanchester Council seat by Mayor John Carman. Screenshot from Village of Blanchester Facebook livestream

BLANCHESTER — Village officials have filled the vacancy on the Blanchester council.

At Thursday’s Blanchester Village Council meeting, Lynn Lewis was selected over three other applicants for the vacant seat previously held by Tyler McCollister. Lewis was also sworn in at the meeting.

“I’m grateful they put their trust in me and I want to be a servant to the people and meet all their expectation,” Lewis told the News Journal.

Lewis advised she submitted a letter of intent because she wanted to help the community.

“I’m a retired school teacher … and I have the time to (help the community) now,” she said.

The selection was made after the council and Blanchester Mayor John Carman interviewed the four individuals who submitted letters of intent for the seat. The other three were Marie Brooker, Verona Sester, and Rebecca Campbell. A fifth person, Nick Eury, submitted a letter but withdrew his candidacy, according to Carman.

Carman and the council members spoke highly of those who submitted letters.

“If we have some seats available, we hope those people apply,” Carman told the News Journal.

Lewis was chosen after being nominated by council members Harry Brumbaugh, Don Gephart, and Reilly Hopkins. Council member Josh Parks nominated Campbell for the seat. Council member William Garner recused himself from nominating a candidate. He said he felt he didn’t know any of the candidates as well and couldn’t make a proper choice.

McCollister resigned from his seat at the Sept. 28 Blanchester council meeting. The News Journal’s attempt to reach McCollister for comment was not immediately met.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574