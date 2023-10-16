ODOT weekly construction update

Through the week ending Saturday, Oct. 21: The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

CONTINUING IMPACT

I-71 Bridge Replacement – Bridge replacement on I-71 over Anderson Fork and Grassy Fork, between the S.R. 134 overpass and the Greene County line. Traffic has been shifted and is being maintained in two lanes in both direction during daytime hours. Single-lane closures may be in effect from 8 p.m. each night to 9 a.m. the following day.

NEW IMPACT

S.R. 72 Culvert Replacement – S.R. 72 is closed just north of U.S. 22, between the CSX Railroad crossing in the community of Reesville and Polk Road, to replace a culvert. The closure is scheduled to be in effect through Monday, Oct. 16. (The closure has been extended through the weekend due to additional work.) While the route is closed, traffic will be detoured by way of U.S. 22, Melvin and Stone roads.

CONTINUING IMPACTS

C.R. 87 (Davids Drive) Pavement Rehabilitation – Reconstruction of Davids Drive, between S.R. 134 and Ollinger Circle near the Wilmington Christian Academy. Northbound traffic from S.R. 134 will be maintained in one lane, with intermittent restrictions in effect daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Southbound Davids Drive is closed, and motorists are being detoured via Progress Drive and Airborne Road to S.R. 134. All work is scheduled to be completed in late fall of 2023.

S.R. 28 Paving – Between U.S. 68 and South High Street/Jonesboro Road. Throughout construction, traffic will be maintained by flaggers daily from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by late fall 2023.