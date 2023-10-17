East Clinton JV volleyball wraps up season with 2-0 win

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team closed its regular season Thursday with a win over Bethel-Tate 25-18, 30-28.

The victory puts East Clinton on top of all SBAAC junior varsity volleyball teams in the American Division, coach Lorrie Arnold said.

”I couldn’t have been more proud of these girls,” she said. “Furthermore, these girls have played so well together the entire season. They really hustle and they aren’t afraid to hit the floor.

“Our win was truly a team effort, every player made a contribution in some way. I have had so much fun this season and look forward to next year: however, I am sad to see our season end.”