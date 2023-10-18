Four candidates compete for two seats on Wilmington school board Elaine Silverstrim Kevin Snarr Bill Liermann Bill Davis

WILMINGTON — Four candidates competing for two seats on the Wilmington City Schools Board of Education at the November general election have school funding and development at the center of their of their campaigns.

The candidates are former school board members Bill Davis and Bill Liermann, Elaine Silverstrim, who previously ran in 2019, and incumbent member Kevin Snarr. The other incumbent, Mike Flanigan, decided not to seek re-election.

When asked by the News Journal why they were running, the candidates’ answers ranged from wanting to see the school district return to its excellent rated quality to a more personal or professional reason.

Davis advised he wants to help the schools be “an award-winning quality district.” Davis highlighted his 33-year career as a career specialist at Laurel Oaks Campus as a reason he has insight into how to help the schools.

“I see the needs of students and staff in Wilmington and all the area schools. This also allows me to see what works and what doesn’t work in the schools. I want to help guide the district in the right direction. Another reason is because our district is facing some serious financial problems and I want to be a part of the decision making on what ways we can address this issue,” he said.

Liermann advised he was asked by people to run since he decided to not seek reelection for Wilmington City Council. Liermann also decided to run because he felt disappointed seeing the school district had “fallen in the State Rankings in recent years.”

Silverstrim told the News Journal she has personal and professional reasons for running. She said she had two grandchildren on staff in the school district, a great-grandchild attending school in the area and another beginning next year.

Snarr said he has “devoted my professional life to the education of children” and believes his insight and experiences will serve the students, families, and residents of the district.

All four candidates said they believe finances are among the biggest issues the district is facing. The district has a proposed 1% earned income tax levy that will appear on the November ballot.

“If the earned income tax levy does not pass the focus of the district will be on finances and that is not where it should be. The focus should be on the students and staff and giving them the tools and opportunities necessary to move the district forward,” said Davis. “Finances need a close watch and are important, but without the levy it will be detrimental to the district.”

Snarr advised that without the funding, “it is very difficult to plan for the future with confidence, attract and maintain high quality employees, and provide high quality opportunities for all students.”

According to Wilmington City School officials, if the income tax levy on the November ballot does not pass, it could mean staff reduction, cuts in school transportation, and increases in class sizes, school fees, and pay-to-participate fees.

Each candidate spoke about other improvements they hope can be made if they are elected.

Davis said he hopes to see teachers and students have a safe environment to learn and wants the district to add classes and programs “that allow students to grow as people as there is something for everyone that will help give them an educational experience that leads to their success in life.”

Liermann said he believes the board and school district can improve on accountability, transparency, and improved communication, which were the three templates of his campaign.

Silverstrim said she hopes to help “create greater inter-generational connections to enhance learning for our children, support for our teachers and administration, with a generational treasure trove of talent and lived history.”

Snarr advised he wants to keep the focus of the school district on the academic and social development of all students. He added he also wants to work on lowering class sizes — especially in early grades.

The Wilmington Elementary PTO will host a Meet and Greet event for the candidates on Monday, Oct. 30 from 6-7 p.m. in the Moyer Room in the Municipal Building, 69 N. South St.