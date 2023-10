Jim and Deanna Doak, pictured when they wed in 1973 and pictured in present day, as they mark 50 years of shared memories and adventures together. Submitted photos Jim and Deanna Doak, pictured when they wed in 1973 and pictured in present day, as they mark 50 years of shared memories and adventures together.

Jim and Deanna Doak of Wilmington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on Oct. 12, 1973 at the Methodist Church in Harveysburg, Ohio. A special celebration dinner party with family was held at Cape May.