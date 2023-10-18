Brian Smith, president of the Wilmington Rotary Club, and Nancy Schreiner, Rotarian and membership development manager of the Goering Center of the Carl H. Linder College of Business. Submitted photo

Rotarian Nancy Schreiner, membership development manager of the Goering Center of the Carl H. Linder College of Business, recently spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets at the conference center at Clinton Memorial Hospital on Tuesdays at noon.

Schreiner said the Goering Center, which was established in 1989, serves more than 400 member companies, making it North America’s largest university-based educational non-profit center for family and private businesses. The center’s mission is to nurture and educate family and private businesses to drive a vibrant economy.

Affiliation with the Carl H. Lindner College of Business at the University of Cincinnati provides access to a vast resource of business programming and expertise. Goering Center members receive real world insights that enlighten, strengthen and prolong family and private business success.