Tickets for prep football regional playoff games on sale Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio – All-session, single-day packages and indoor Stadium Club tickets are now on sale for the Ohio High School Athletic Association football state championship games Nov. 30, Dec. 1-2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Stadium Club all-session tickets include free access to tour the Pro Football Hall of Fame during the OHSAA Football State Championship weekend. The Pro Football Hall of Fame and Hall of Fame Village are located adjacent to the stadium.

This Sunday, the football playoff qualifiers and regional brackets will be announced. Tickets will go on sale for regional first-round regional games on Monday morning.

Tickets for all OHSAA postseason tournament contests in all sports are available at www.OHSAA.org/tickets.

Single-game tickets for the football state championships will be on sale at a later date.

State Championship Tickets

Tickets for the state championship games are available at www.OHSAA.org/tickets.

All-session Stadium Club tickets are $150 each and provide one ticket to all seven games in a theater style seat, as well as access to the indoor club level of the press box containing its own concessions. Patrons with club access do not need to exit the stadium between games. Additionally, the all-session Stadium Club package includes access to tour the Pro Football Hall of Fame during the OHSAA Football State Championship weekend.

A limited number of all-session Stadium Club tickets that include a parking pass are also available for $210 each. These ticket holders will receive a parking hangtag for the weekend valid for Lot C near the stadium.

Club tickets for the three Friday games or the three Saturday games are $75 each.

All-session general admission tickets for the state championship games are $90 each. This package includes one general admission ticket to all seven championship games. Ticket holders are required to exit the stadium between games.

General admission tickets for the three Friday games or three Saturday games are $40 each.

Regional Playoff Game Tickets

Tickets for regional playoff games (first four rounds) will go on sale every Monday with staggered start times. Division I and II go on sale at 10 a.m., Division III and IV go on sale at 11 a.m., and Division V, VI and VII go on sale at noon. All tickets are purchased at www.OHSAA.org/tickets

The regional playoffs will follow bracket format. First-round regional games will be played on Friday, October 27, at the better seeded team’s venue. Neutral sites will be used beginning in the third round. All regional and state semifinal playoff games will be played on Friday nights.

Brackets and playoff information: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2023/2023-OHSAA-Football-Playoffs-Coverage