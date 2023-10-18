WC Theatre to present comedy musical, ‘Lucky Stiff’

Wilmington College Theatre will present the murder mystery, “Lucky Stiff,” on Nov. 16, 17 and 18, at 7:30 p.m. in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre.

Based on the novel, “The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo,” by Michael Butterworth, Lucky Stiff is an offbeat, hilarious murder mystery farce, complete with mistaken identities, six million bucks in diamonds — and a corpse, according to a news release. The story revolves around an unassuming English shoe salesman who is forced to take the body of his recently murdered uncle on a vacation to Monte Carlo. Should he succeed in passing his uncle off as alive, Harry Witherspoon stands to inherit $6 million. If not, the money goes to the Universal Dog Home of Brooklyn… or else his uncle’s gun-toting ex-girlfriend.

Lucky Stiff was Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty’s first produced show. It premiered Off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons and was a winner of the Richard Rodgers Award and Washington’s Helen Hayes Award for Best Musical, Lucky Stiff is now performed frequently across the country. The team of Ahrens and Flaherty have co-written several other award-winning musicals, including Once on This Island, Seussical and Ragtime.

Bryan Wallingford is heading the direction and design while Becky Haines is handling lighting design; Wynn Alexander, design consulting; Timothy Larrick, music direction; Tricia Heys, choreography; Gina Beck, vocal coaching; and Spencer Anderson and Cece Hunt, stage management.

The cast features Sterling Goodwin as Harry Witherspoon and Alex Robinson as the body, along with Carlie McCoy as Annabel Glick, Ollie Basta as Rita La Porta. Wyatt Morrow as Vinnie Di Ruzzio, Nathen Borgan as Luigi Gaudi, Baylee Joy Martin as Dominique, Alyssa Jenkins as Land Lady/Southern Lady, Kyleigh Caves as Spinster/Southern Lady, Dalan Toups as Punk/Emcee, Zach Tillis as Lorry Driver/French Waiter, Teddy Murphy as Solicitor/Croupier, Devon Snyder as Mr. Loomis/Bellhop, Hannah Schroeder as Prosperous Woman/Waitress, Emma Schnecker as Woman on Train/Waitress, Ellie Craig as Miss Thorsby/Nun, Birdy Orebaugh as Nurse/Maid, Matthew Maramasaka as Gambler/Salesman, Hillary LeForge as Nightclub Dancer and Makayla Thomason as Nightclub Dancer,

Ticket reservations are available through the website, , with sales beginning Monday (Oct. 23) at 9 a.m.