ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Weston Carpenter’s first half goal lifted Clinton-Massie to a 1-0 win Tuesday over Wilmington at Frank Irelan Field in a Division II Central 1 sectional boys soccer match.

Carpenter’s goal allowed Jack Thamann’s shutout goalkeeper to stand as the Falcons held off a pesky Hurricane team. Clinton-Massie was the No. 6 seed in the sectional while Wilmington was No. 8.

During the regular season, Clinton-Massie defeated Wilmington 2-1 on Aug. 28 at FIF. They played to a 1-1 tie Sept. 28 at Alumni Field. In 2022, they played two matches to a draw.

The Hurricane season concludes with a 10-4-3 overall record and a championship in the SBAAC American Division.

Clinton-Massie (10-5-3) advances to the second round of the tournament 7 p.m. Saturday at Chaminade-Julienne against the second-seeded Eagles of CJHS.

The Falcons controlled much of the play in the first half, CM coach Trevor Kackley said, and produced a handful of opportunities to score.

Late in the half, Massie’s Kennedy Moore started the offense for the only goal of the game. Moore played a cross to the middle of the 18 yard box, Kackley said, where Sam Massie gathered the ball and fed Carpenter, who finished with a shot just past the outstretched arm of the Hurricane goalkeeper.

Thamann took over from the there, making several big saves in the second half to preserve the win, Kackley said.

