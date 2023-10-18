Wilmington High School Band members pose during the awards ceremony, left to right: Emily Andrews, Emily Vizcaya, Veronica Calderone, Larkyn Groves, Eli Caldwell, Emmee Danku, Lindsay Lydyd, and Laykyn Johnson. Wilmington City Schools Band Facebook Page

WILMINGTON — The PRIDE of Wilmington Marching Band took center stage at the Piqua Invitational on Saturday. The event, hosted by Piqua High School and sanctioned by the Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA), showcased the band’s talent, dedication, and commitment to excellence.

Under the guidance of Wilmington High School band director, Matt Spradlin, the PRIDE of Wilmington Marching Band achieved impressive accolades at the event, including securing second place in Class A and clinching the title of Best Color Guard in Class A. The band’s performance earned it an overall superior rating. This superior rating has also qualified the band for the OMEA State Marching Band Finals, scheduled for the last weekend in October and the first weekend in November.

Spradlin expressed immense pride in the students and the supportive community.

He said, “We are extremely proud of our students and the community which supports the music program so well. The members of the band work tirelessly to produce quality performances and to represent our school and community wherever they go. Not only do they give superior performances, they are superior people.”

This marks a significant milestone for the PRIDE of Wilmington Marching Band, as it is its 30th year participating in the OMEA State Marching Band Finals, explained Spradlin.

The band’s competition show, aptly titled “The Magic of the Music Box,” features music from Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake and Saint-Saens’ Samson and Delilah. The performance is enriched by the talents of the band’s members, including a baritone solo by Colin Wood, a saxophone quartet featuring Sky Carson, Brylin Ruddle, Maxwell McDermott, and Wilson Sylvestre, and a captivating performance by the Music Box Dancers, comprising Veronica Calderone, Carissa Preston, Briston Plymire, Jillian Snarr, Abigail Spradlin, and Kelsey Spradlin.

The band’s next competition performance is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Tecumseh High School in New Carlisle, Ohio.