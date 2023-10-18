Wilmington code enforcement reports

Processes of the Code Enforcement Department: The City of Wilmington Code Enforcement department is a reactive department that relies on submitted complaints from citizens as well as other public and private entities. You can help by reporting issues in your community by utilizing the contact information below.

Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location. If a complaint is substantiated, an investigation is opened. Property owners and/or tenants are then contacted via US Mail with a “Notice of Code Violation” to notify them complaint has been made, the nature of the violation(s), and the following actions that need to be taken to resolve the violation(s). The property owner/tenant is also provided with the date that the follow-up inspection will take place and contact information for the Code Enforcement Department if they need more information, or to file an extension. When a case status is “Violation Pending” this means that the property has either received a complaint that has not been investigated, or the property was given a warning and no violations have been opened at that time. Some cases may not be listed as they are still under review/investigation.

If you are requesting information about a case or property, you can submit a records request by phone, email, in writing, or in person to the Code Enforcement Department. All records handled by this department are public record and can accessed with a request.

Potential violations (in Wilmington city limits only) can be submitted via email to [email protected], by phone at 937-382-6509, anonymously online at www.wilmingtonoh.org/municipal-services/code-enforcement/, or by texting “hi” to 937-884-1588. The Code Enforcement Department does not have jurisdiction over parked vehicles in the roadway. To report parking violations, expired tags, disabled or damaged vehicles parked in the right-of-way, call the Wilmington Police Department on their non-emergency line at 937-382-3833. Annen Vance Code Enforcement Official, City of Wilmington

October 1-15 Activity Summary

Inspections Performed- 25 Complaints Received- 3 New Violations Opened- 14 New Cases Opened- 9 Cases Closed- 30 Total Open Cases- 140

October 1-15 Case Activity (Case Number, Case Date, Address, Open Violations and Notes)

Case# 5076, 09/11/2023, 58 S. Mulberry St, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/351.03(a)(1)- Prohibited Parking, – 2 Violations Closed. 1709.02(h)(2)- Motor Vehicle Prohibitions, Second Notice- Sent

Case# 5023, 08/08/2023, 250 Nelson Ave Lot 70, 1308.01(h)- Public Nuisance/1701.08(a)(3)- Unsafe Structures/1709.03(f) Exterior Walls, Second Notice- Sent. New Violation Opened- 1701.08(f)- Removal of Placard

Case# 5099, 10/03/2023, 210 Burdel Dr, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1709.02(a)- Sanitation/1171.04(b)(1)(c)- Prohibited Parking- Front and Side Lawn, First Notice- Sent

Case# 5100, 10/03/2023, 238 Burdel Dr, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1709.02(a)- Sanitation/505.08- Nuisance Conditions- Dog Feces/1143.02- Outdoor Storage, First Notice- Sent

Case# 5101, 10/03/2023, 445 Grove St, 1143.02- Outdoor Storage/1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/521.07- Stagnant Water or Filth, First Notice- Sent

Case# 5012, 10/04/2023, 62 Applegate St, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal/1171.04(b)(1)(c)- Prohibited Parking Spaces- Front and Side Lawn, First Notice- Sent

October 1-15 Closed Cases (Case Number, Case Date, Address, Closed Violations and Notes)

Case# 5057, 08/30/2023, 413 S. Mulberry St, 1709.02(a)- Sanitation/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter, Closed Case-Resolved by Owner

Case# 5081, 09/14/2023, 710 N. South St, 547.03(c)-Trimming of Trees and Shrubs, Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

Case# 5040, 08/21/2023, 676 Hiatt Ave, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1709.02(h)(3)- Junk Vehicle Prohibitions, Closed Case-Resolved by Owner

Case# 5086, 09/20/2023, 235 S Walnut St, 1709.02(h)(2)- Junk Motor Vehicles/170903(c)- Vacant Structures and Land/1143.02- Outdoor Storage/357.02(a)- Parking and Storage on Residential Property, Closed Case- Resolved by Tenant

Case# 4915, 05/17/2023, 209 Doan St, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass, Closing Seasonal Grass Violation Cases

Case# 4886, 05/08/2023, 185 Columbus St, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass, Closing Seasonal Grass Violation Cases

Case# 4857, 05/08/2023, 301 High St, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass, Closing Seasonal Grass Violation Cases

Case# 4862, 05/08/2023, 679 Bernice St, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass, Closing Seasonal Grass Violation Cases

Case# 4863, 05/08/2023, 262 N Mulberry St, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass, Closing Seasonal Grass Violation Cases

Case# 4864, 05/08/2023, 889 Rombach Ave, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass, Closing Seasonal Grass Violation Cases

Case# 4865, 05/08/2023, 873 Rombach Ave, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass, Closing Seasonal Grass Violation Cases

Case# 4866, 05/08/2023, 301 E. Locust St, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass, Closing Seasonal Grass Violation Cases

Case# 4867, 05/08/2023, 129 W. Locust St, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass, Closing Seasonal Grass Violation Cases

Case# 4868, 05/08/2023, 141 W. Locust St, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass, Closing Seasonal Grass Violation Cases

Case# 4869, 05/08/2023, 237 N. Lincoln St, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass, Closing Seasonal Grass Violation Cases

Case# 4870, 05/08/2023, 969 Fife Ave, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass, Closing Seasonal Grass Violation Cases

Case# 4871, 05/08/2023, 180 Columbus St, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass, Closing Seasonal Grass Violation Cases

Case# 5102, 10/04/2023, 62 Applegate St, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal/1171.04(b)(1)(c)- Prohibited Parking Spaces- Front and Side Lawn, Closed Case- Resolved by Tenant

Case# 5069, 09/08/2023, 336 Charles St, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter, Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

Case# 5074, 09/11/2023, 217 S. Walnut St, 1709.02(h)(2)- Junk Motor Vehicles/1511.03-Open Burning/1143.02- Outdoor Storage, Closed Case- Resolved by Tenant

Case# 5075, 09/11/2023, 225 S. Walnut St, 357.02- RV Storage/1709.02(h)(2)- Junk Motor Vehicle//1143.02- Outdoor Storage, Closed Case- Resolved

Case# 5026, 08/08/2023, 276 S. Wall St, 1151.04(l)91)- General Standards- Fencing/Residential, Variance Granted by BZA, Closed Case