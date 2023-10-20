Locals express concerns about potential housing project on West Truesdell St.

WILMINGTON — Locals expressed concerns at Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting regarding a potential housing project on West Truesdell Street.

City council performed the first reading of an ordinance approving the concept planning unit development (PUD) for J.A. Development located on West Truesdell Street.

The PUD was approved by the Wilmington City Planning Commission on Sept. 5 after a public hearing and discussion, and was recommended for the council to approve.

According to the ordinance, the unit is owned by Larry and Freda Britain and “provides 28 attached Single-Family Homes on 3.095 acres.”

Council president Matt Purkey advised the other members that regardless of what happened at Thursday’s council meeting, it would go back to the planning commission for “further action, change, review, whatever needs to happen.”

The council originally planned to do three readings on the ordinance at one meeting but after hearing concerns from locals, they decided to do three separate readings. The second reading is scheduled for the Nov. 2 council meeting.

Representatives from J.A. Development and Bayer Becker Planners, who are handling the planning end of the development, were present to answer questions and discuss the project.

Alex Betsch, associate director of planning for Bayer Becker, advised they wanted to request the existing suburban development to be rezoned into a PUD to accommodate townhouses.

Betsch said the houses would be 20 feet wide x 45 feet deep. The townhouses would potentially include a patio in the rear, a one-car garage, and driveway space, resulting in nine dwelling units per acre. Twenty-five percent of the site has been designated for open space.

Regarding amenity spaces, utility layouts, and architecture, Betsch advised it would be worked out later since they were in the preliminary stages.

During the public hearing section, multiple locals expressed concerns regarding the potential development.

Jean Haley, a local who lives in Timber Glen on Hickory Trail, expressed concerns that the new development would further issues already present in the area — one of those being a drainage issue around her area. She advised she contacted the mayor’s office regarding it, but hasn’t heard any response from them.

“And it’s getting worse … and now that there are additional homes behind this drainage issue. I can’t imagine adding 28 more units to too little of land,” she said.

She also criticized the placement of the PUD given its location and the size of the area.

“They say they want to put these units in for affordable housing, I got that, Wilmington does need that. But you’re putting that in front of a subdivision that you’re building $400,000 homes,” she said.

She went on to say the location could result in “nightmare” traffic as described since it’s located near Holmes Elementary.

Jamie Knowles expressed concerns regarding multiple aspects, including whether or not they were going to be affordable.

“I don’t know any 25-year-old kids in Clinton County that can afford a $300,000 home,” said Knowles.

He said he also felt that the council was rushing to do multiple readings on the ordinance that night. He felt the council should do multiple readings and talk things out further about the project. Purkey advised a part of this was due to the project being on a timeline and advised things could change with the additional studies being done later.

