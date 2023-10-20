Week 10 Football Final: Clinton-Massie 49, New Richmond 0

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — For the ninth time in school history, Clinton-Massie football completed a perfect regular season Friday with a 49-0 romp over New Richmond at Frank Irelan Field.

The Falcons earn the outright SBAAC American Division championship with the victory.

Clinton-Massie also was unbeaten during the regular season in 1993, 2003, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2020.

Peyton Warren rushed for a team-high 92 yards and two touchdowns while Kaden Zantene threw two touchdown passes to Miles Theetge as the Falcons rolled up 381 yards on 43 plays from scrimmage.

Nolan Phipps and Ty Clutter had interceptions as the Clinton-Massie defense throttled New Richmond’s offense to the tune of 141 total yards on 47 plays.

Clinton-Massie (10-0) will play again at Frank Irelan Field Oct. 27 in the opening round of the OHSAA football playoffs. The official pairings will be announced Sunday afternoon by the OHSAA.

SUMMARY

Oct 20, 2023

@Frank Irelan Field

Clinton-Massie 49, New Richmond 0

NR^0^0^0^0^^0

CM^7^21^14^7^^49

SCORING

First Quarter

CM: Miles Theetge 35 yard pass from Kaden Zantene (Ean McGuinness PAT)

Second Quarter

CM: Peyton Warren 5 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT)

CM: Peyton Warren 3 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT)

CM: Miles Theetge 23 yard pass from Kaden Zantene (Ean McGuinness PAT)

Third Quarter

CM: Jack Elkins 36 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT)

CM: Nolan Phipps 9 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT)

Fourth Quarter

CM: Mason Martini 4 yard run (AJ Brewer PAT)

STATISTICS

First Downs: NR-11, CM-21

Rushing: NR 12-40 (Dylan Wolf 11-45, Brady Young 1-(-5); CM 41-294 (Peyton Warren 15-92, Cooper Carmack 7-69, Eli Muterspaw 8-52, Jack Elkins 4-50, Nolan Phipps 2-12, Mason Martini 3-11, Bret Gray 1-5, Ty Clutter 1-3

Passing: NR 14-35-3, 101 yards; CM 3-3-0, 87 yards (Kaden Zantene 3-3-0, 87 yards, 2 TD)

Receiving: NR Alex Boehm 2-37, Cohen Manning 4-22, Trey Sininger 3-18, Luke Wolf 2-12, Levi Kennedy 2-8, Dylan Wolf 1-4; CM Miles Theetge 3-87-2

Fumbles/Lost: NR 0-0, CM 1-1

Penalties: NR 2-14, CM 6-55

Tackles: Nolan Phipps 3.5 Ty Clutter 2.5 Brady Russell 3 Liam Lamb 1 Miles Theetge 1 Brendan Musser 0.5 Peyton Brewer 2 Ty Martin 3 Cooper Carmack 1.5 Carter Martin 2.5 Brighton Rodman 2.5 Eli Ruther 1 Tristen Trampler 1.5 Mason Martini 3 Hunter Monds 2.5

Interceptions: Nolan Phipps 1 Ty Clutter 1