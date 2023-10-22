Brausch, Beam, Deaton run way to regional meet

A trio of Clinton County cross country runners will continue their season next week in Troy at the Southwest Regional Cross Country Championhips.

County runners competed Saturday in district meets at both Voice of America Park in West Chester or Cedarville University’s Elvin R. King Cross Country Course.

Wilmington’s Madilyn Brausch, Clinton-Massie’s Malea Beam and East Clinton’s Kaylyn Deaton all qualified for the regional meet with their performances on Saturday.

Wilmington’s girls were in the Div. II district race while the boys were in the Div. I race.

Clinton-Massie, East Clinton and Blanchester were in the Div. II boys race at VOA while the Blan and CM girls were in the Div. II race at VOA.

East Clinton’s girls were in the Div. III race at Voice of America Park.

Brausch was 20th in her race, finishing in a course record time of 20:53.3. Kennedy Moore was 59th in a course record 22:45.6, Alexa Benitez 74th in 23:41.6, Sara Weller 89th in 24:33.8, Mia Hollingsworth 104th in a course record 25:12.6, Hannah Scott 107th in 25:28.2 and Kara Ellis 125th in 27:22.8.

On the boys side, Oliver McDermott was 73rd in a personal best 17:56, Sam Burt 103rd in a course record 18:57.6, Max McCoy 105th in 19:01.2, Conner Walters 127th in a course record 19:54.3, Preston Zeigler 129th in a course record 20:02.9, Parker Phillips 132nd in a course record 20:12.1 and Aiden Matheney 135th in 20:29.9, another course record.

“I want to thank all of our athletes and parents for their time and dedication this season,” WHS cross country coach Karen Heslop said. “I want to wish our seniors good luck when they graduate.”

Deaton, running in the girls Div. III race at VOA, finished in a personal best time of 20:59.1. Molly Seabaugh was 19th in 21:25.3, three places short of the regional meet. German exchange student Isabella Eckardt was 58th in a personal best of 26:18.2.

At VOA, Clinton-Massie’s girls were seventh in the team standings with 158 points. Fifth place and regional qualifying team New Richmond had 153 points, so the Falcons were right on the cusp of moving on as a team.

Beam, a sophomore, was 16th in the race, clocking a 21:17.6.

Hailey Myers, a freshman, was 22nd in 21:41.1 while Jillian Arledge was 36th in 22:30, Shelby Robinson was 40th in 22:39.8, Georgia Black was 57th in 24:02.9, Kaylee Ramsey, the lone CM senior in the race, was 65th in 24:46 and Dakota Cartner was 72nd in 25:37.8.

For the Massie boys, Caleb Werling was 69th in 19:24.8, Bryson Geyer 86th in 20:09.4 and Mack Hensley 120th in 24:38.5.

Blanchester’s Aubrey Stevens was 81st in the girls race with a time of 26:48 while Kaci Grillot was 99th in 36:57.2. For the BHS boys, Brendan Crothers was 122nd in 26:19.6.

For the EC boys in the Div. II race, Dylan Arnold was 80th in 20:06.2, Landen Kaun 81st in 20:06.6, Jackson Seabaugh 89th in 20:15.8, Jacob George 92nd in 20:33, Nick Gates 94th in 20:42.67, Sawyer Foose 103rd in 21:31 and Colton Brockman 114th in 23:15.8.