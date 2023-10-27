In observance of Fire Prevention Month, the Wilmington Fire Department came to visit the preschool classes at Bright Beginnings Tuesday School at Bible Baptist Church Wilmington. Pictured with the preschoolers is firefighter/paramedic Bill Jones. Not pictured is Lt. Jeremy Rolfe.
Submitted by Amanda Beckett
In observance of Fire Prevention Month, the Wilmington Fire Department came to visit the preschool classes at Bright Beginnings Tuesday School at Bible Baptist Church Wilmington. Pictured with the preschoolers is firefighter/paramedic Bill Jones. Not pictured is Lt. Jeremy Rolfe.