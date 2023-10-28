County’s running trio ends season at Southwest Regional

TROY — The high school cross country season ended for a trio of Clinton County runners Saturday at the Southwest Regional meets.

Clinton-Massie’s Malea Beam was 40th in the Division II Region 8 race, posting a time of 21:12.82. Coach Dean Richardson said Beam “ran great.”

Wilmington’s Madilyn Brausch was just seconds behind, placing 44th in 21:20.15.

In the Division III Region 12 race, East Clinton’s Kaylyn Deaton ran 21:40.21 and placed 47th.

“She has had a great season and I am super proud of her accomplishments,” EC coach Josh Simmons said. “She is looking into collegiate level running, where she will do great. Looking forward to seeing her run track this year. She will be doing swim and indoor track in the winter first.”