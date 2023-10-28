Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With a dominant performance in all three phases of the game, Clinton-Massie is moving on in the post-season after a 50-12 win Friday over Dayton Dunbar in the first round of the OHSAA Division IV Region 16 playoffs at Frank Irelan Field.

The top seeded Falcons (11-0) will host McNicholas 7 p.m. Friday in the second round of the tournament. The Rockets defeated Eaton 41-20 Friday night.

“We can’t be satisfied,” Clinton-Massie head coach Dan McSurley said. “We gotta keep doing things right, we gotta take care of our bodies, gotta make sure we get rest, and just see what McNick has for us, develop a gameplan, and just keep executing.”

The game kicked off with Dunbar’s offense gaining a single first down before a false start penalty and an incompletion on third down forced a punting situation.

Early on for Massie it was business as usual with early tough runs up the gut. Peyton Warren took an outside scamper 18 yards on a third and short play. CM ended the long drive, which included three third down conversions, with a Cooper Carmack score from 8 yards out.

It was now the CM defense’s time to shine. The Falcons forced a quick third down leading to a pass that was tipped into the hands of Carmack who took it 23 yards for the pick 6 and with Ean McGuinness adding the PAT it was 14-0.

Dunbar at this point attempted to get the run game going, but the Wolverines were stuffed and after a Brighton Rodman sack, it was punt time again. On the ensuing punt, however, a CM rusher got a hand on kick and the ball went out the back of the endzone resulting in a safety to make it 16-0 Falcons.

“We executed, we started out fast and the special teams and the kicking game came up big and I think that contributed to (the fast start) a lot,” McSurley said.

On the first play of the drive, Jack Elkins takes the rush 19 yards. Warren took it to the 8 on the next play and then to the endzone on the next. The PAT attempt was blocked.

Starting the second quarter, CM forced yet another three and out but the offense couldn’t take advantage as a play-action pass attempt fell into the hands of Dunbar’s Jay Graves for the pick 6. An illegal block took away the score and a bad snap then put the Wolverines into a 2nd and 22 situation. CM’s defense took advantage forcing a 4th and 22. Dunbar attempted a fake punt, but a sack gave Massie the ball again at the 11, from where Nolan Phipps punched it in for a 28-0 lead.

Another great defensive possession ended in a Miles Theetge interception but the Massie offense failed to get much going. Dunbar took over and after a big rush from Graves, Ziere Alston was able to get the ball into Massie territory for the first time on the night. Later, Graves found receiver Tristen Bozeman for the touchdown making it 28-6.

Massie seemed willing to run out the rest of the half, but back-to-back Cooper Carmack runs found the endzone with just 16 seconds left in the half.

With a 36-6 score, the game went to a running clock for the second half.