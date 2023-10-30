The following received scholarships from Health Alliance of Clinton County: first row sitting, left to rigth, Tabetha Morgan Moore and Skylar Seaman; second row, left to right, Earla Combs, Frances Sharp, Patti Settlemyre, Patti Cook, Pat Richardson and Chelsea Woodruff. Submitted photo

A grant from Health First allowed the Health Alliance of Clinton County to award its annual HACC medical scholarships to individuals working in the medical field and pursuing a medical degree, advanced degree or certificate in a healthcare field.

On Oct. 24 at McCoy Place Catering Center, four scholarships were awarded to employees of Clinton Memorial Hospital. Those receiving scholarships were: Earla Combs, pursuing business and accounting master’s program; Tabetha Morgan Moore, pursuing registered nurse degree; Skylar Seaman, pursuing registered nurse degree; and Chelsea Woodruff, pursuing bachelor of science degree in nursing.

Representing Clinton Memorial Hospital at the awards dinner were Teresa Daniels, senior director HR; Tim O’Neal, CNO; Bradley Boggus, CFO; and Matt Gunderman, assistant administrator. The Health Alliance of Clinton County Scholarship Committee included: chairman Pat Richardson, Frances Sharp, Kathy Havey, Patti Cook, Patti Settlemyre and Kay Fisher.

Following the awarding of scholarships, the Health Alliance business meeting included discussions about booths and crafts at the Aging Up Senior Center site for Home Spun Christmas on Dec. 2. Proceeds from this event will help support HACC’s mission to financially assist with health care needs for individuals residing in or receiving medical services in Clinton County.