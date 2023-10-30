Murphy Theatre to hold family-friendly movie night on Friday

The Murphy Theatre is bringing some family-friendly fun to Wilmington this Friday with a special screening of the beloved animated movie, “Gnomeo & Juliet.” This event is sponsored by Smith Feike Minton Insurance.

Event Details:

– Movie: “Gnomeo & Juliet”

– Rating: G

– Duration: 1 hr. 24 min.

– Directed by: Kelly Asbury

– Starring: James McAvoy, Emily Blunt, Maggie Smith

The story revolves around the blue gnomes on one side of a garden fence and the red gnomes on the other. Despite their differences and an ongoing feud, Gnomeo and Juliet, one from each group, find themselves irresistibly drawn to each other.

Join the Murphy Theatre for a heartwarming tale of love, unity, and the enduring spirit of togetherness. The Murphy Theater invites you and your family to this special free movie night.