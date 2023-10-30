Warming stations available throughout county during winter months

Now that the colder months are here, it’s essential to have a plan in place for unexpected heating failures. Life happens, and that’s why warming stations are here to help community members stay warm and safe during chilly periods, according to the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency.

Here are the designated warming station locations in Clinton County, each with its respective phone number:

District 1 – Wilmington: 46 East Sugartree St., Phone: (937) 382-2244

District 2 – Sabina: 179 South Jackson St., Phone: (937) 584-4132

District 3 – Clarksville: 82 Springhill Road, Phone: (937) 289-3427

District 4 – Midland/Westboro: 12572 US 68 South, Phone: (937) 625-1182

District 5 – Chester Township: 5580 State Route 380, Phone: (937) 283-1616

District 6 – New Vienna: 676 West St., Phone: (937) 987-2713

District 8 – Blanchester: 447 East Fancy St., Phone: (937) 783-4925

District 9- Port William: 7211 North State, Route 134 Phone: (937)-486-5300

Before you head to a warming station, it’s a good idea to call ahead to verify that the station is open and staffed. Warming stations are an essential resource during colder seasons, and they want to ensure they’re ready to assist you when you arrive.

Please be aware that, in addition to keeping you warm, some precautions may be in place due to seasonal illnesses. Everyone’s safety and well-being are a top priority, so please respect and follow any guidelines put in place by the warming station staff.