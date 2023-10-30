ODOT construction update

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s weekly construction update for Clinton County is as follows:

Through the week ending Saturday: The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

CONTINUING IMPACT

I-71 Bridge Replacement – Bridge replacement on I-71 over Anderson Fork and Grassy Fork, between the S.R. 134 overpass and the Greene County line. Traffic has been shifted and is being maintained in two lanes in both direction during daytime hours. Single-lane closures may be in effect from 8 p.m. each night to 9 a.m. the following day.

NEW IMPACT

S.R. 729 Culvert Repair – Between Derivan and Leeka roads and between Henry and Cox roads. Single-lane closures will be in effect Monday-Wednesday, daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Traffic will be maintained in one lane with the use of temporary traffic signals. Operations will be contingent upon the weather.

CONTINUING IMPACTS

C.R. 87 (Davids Drive) Pavement Rehabilitation – Reconstruction of Davids Drive, between S.R. 134 and Ollinger Circle near the Wilmington Christian Academy. Northbound traffic from S.R. 134 will be maintained in one lane, with intermittent restrictions in effect daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Southbound Davids Drive is closed, and motorists are being detoured via Progress Drive and Airborne Road to S.R. 134. All work is scheduled to be completed in late fall of 2023.

S.R. 28 Paving – Between U.S. 68 and South High Street/Jonesboro Road. Throughout construction, traffic will be maintained by flaggers daily from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by late fall 2023.