The Cincinnati Fusion Ensemble is scheduled to perform Nov. 14 as part of the Wilmington College Chamber Music Series. Submitted photo

The Wilmington College Chamber Music Series will present The Cincinnati Fusion Ensemble as this season’s second program on Nov. 14, at 7:30 p.m., in the Murphy Theatre in downtown Wilmington.

The Cincinnati Fusion Ensemble is a professional performing ensemble with a threefold mission: to offer world-class performances, to foster young musicians through high-level music education and to engage the community. Established in 2013, it is comprised of a roster of more than 30 nationally and internationally renowned singers based in the Cincinnati area.

Tickets are $10 and available via the Murphy Theatre website (themurphytheatre.org) and at the door. Students will be admitted free of charge.

The professional Ensemble, in various groupings, performs in the genres of choral music, art song, vocal chamber music, musical theater, jazz, folk music, oratorio and chamber opera. Having produced a wide variety of concerts, the Ensemble continues to develop a unique mentorship program to offer applied lessons to highly talented students—regardless of their socio-economic status. These lessons are subsidized through grants and partnerships in the form of need and talent-based scholarships.

Brad Caldwell serves as artistic director. He enjoys an active and varied career as a pianist encompassing solo, chamber and art song recitals. He’s performed in the most prestigious concert halls throughout the U.S., France, Germany, Austria, Ireland, Scotland, South America, the French West Indies, and at many national and international conventions and festivals. Among his numerous awards, he was a finalist in the Walter M. Naumberg Chamber Music Competition and recipient of the Gold Medal for Collaborative Piano at the Conservatoire de Paris.

Howard Helvey is the Ensemble’s conductor and composer. He is among the most widely published composers of his generation. Awarded the international choral-composition first prize in 2006 by the John Ness Beck Foundation, and the 2018 Sewanee Church Music Conference Choral Composition Prize, his hundreds of works are published by more than 20 major American and British companies, and are regularly performed and recorded throughout the world. Recent highlights include performances of his music by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, the BBC Singers and the Choir of King’s College (Cambridge, England),

Subsequent events in WC’s Chamber Music Series include the Janus String Quartet on Jan. 23, at 7:30 p.m., and a chamber ensemble from the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra on April 9 at 7:30 p.m. All events are at The Murphy Theatre. The Chamber Music Series was made possible through the support from the city of Wilmington and Bill and Penny Kincaid.