Early voting opportunities remain before Election Day

As the Tuesday, Nov. 7 Election Day approaches, the clock is ticking for citizens to exercise their right to vote and make their voices heard. Here’s everything you need to know:

Early Voting Schedule at the Clinton County Board of Elections:

1. Wednesday, Nov. 1 to Friday, Nov. 3: Registered voters can vote from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

2. Saturday, Nov. 4: Early voting is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

3. Sunday, Nov. 5: Early voting hours are 1-5 p.m.

Election Day:

On the big day, Tuesday, Nov. 7, polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. Clinton County residents must vote at their regular polling locations.

The early voting location for Clinton County residents is the Clinton County Board of Elections at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Ste. 4, Wilmington. This is your opportunity to avoid the potential lines on Election Day and make your mark on the ballot at your convenience.

As of the latest update on Tuesday, approximately 1,829 people in Clinton County have taken advantage of the early voting opportunity since Oct. 11, when early voting began. Additionally, 404 absentee ballots have been received by mail or through the ballot drop box. The Clinton County Board of Elections has also provided curbside voting services to nine people. All of this information has been provided by the Clinton County Board of Elections.