Board of DD to hold special meeting

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will conduct a special board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 12 p.m. in the administrative conference room at the Nike Center, 4425 State Route 730, Wilmington. The purpose of the special meeting is to consider and approve sale of property and to authorize a budget amendment.

Law Library Resources Board to meet

The Clinton County Law Library Resources Board will hold its quarterly board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 12:15 p.m. in the Law Library, Clinton County Courthouse, third floor, 46 S. South St., Wilmington.

Winter storm planning meeting scheduled

With the winter season just around the corner, it is time to make the necessary plans to be prepared for this challenging time of year. The meeting this year will be held at the Clinton County Engineer’s Office, 1326 Fife Ave. in Wilmington, at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14. The engineer’s office is inviting individuals in the townships, villages, city and county who play a key role in roadway maintenance, emergency response, and/or transportation decisions during inclement weather to attend. Salt availability, road treatment procedures, emergency plans, and emergency levels are topics that will be discussed at the meeting. Please RSVP to Brenda Godlove via email at [email protected] or by phone at 937-382-2078.