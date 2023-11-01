From left to right, Dan Mayo, financial rep for Modern Woodmen; Jodi Howard, volunteer coordinator; Kim Parrish, administrative assistant; Missi Knisley, executive director; Michelle Kessler, social worker; and Bev Mayo, MWA chapter coordinator. Submitted photo

Modern Woodmen of America recently teamed up with Community Care Hospice (CCH) to help raise funds for patient care for the patients of Hospice.

Proceeds of the fundraiser are being used to provide supplies for the services of CCH as they strive to meet the needs of their patients. Community Care Hospice hosted a golf outing at Snow Hill Country Club on Sept. 22, and the outing gained $22,343.45 in proceeds. With Modern Woodmen’s $2,500 match, that brought the total proceeds to $24,843.45.

Modern Woodmen District Agent Dan Mayo said, “We were pleased to partner again with Community Care Hospice as we appreciate the values of this organization in helping families in our community that are facing end-of-life care and have great needs. The golf event was held on a beautiful day, and what a joy it is to see people not only have an enjoyable time golfing, but also to help support this fine organization. We all have been touched in some way by what they do to serve our community.

“Community Care Hospice is a non-profit and has patients with great financial need, and we are glad to help support this great organization. Bev Mayo (MWA chapter coordinator) and I have first-hand knowledge of the work they do, and we are grateful for all they do to help families at a critical time in their lives. Modern Woodmen seeks quality organizations to work together to make its community a better place to live. Our Matching Funds program is one of our feature programs in accomplishing this objective. We were additionally proud as the Modern Woodmen team took first place in the outing.”

Founded in 1883 as a fraternal benefit society, Modern Woodmen of America offers financial services and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States. For more information about Modern Woodmen and its services, call district agent Dan Mayo at 937-725-0445.