Sept. marriage licenses

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in September:

• Tyler Roberts Grissinger, 30, who works in manufacturing, and Megan Louise Rushton, 25, a dental assistant, both of Wilmington.

• Dylan Randall Thompson, 29, of Wilmington, a supervisor, and Leah Jean Jeffery, 31, of Blanchester, a bus driver.

• Jonce B. Kessler, 43, an aircraft technician, and Nicole Lynn Watson, 39, a vocation specialist, both of Sabina.

• Bradford Lee Schulz, 52, a machinist, and Shannon Michelle Spruance, 45, a trainer, both of Wilmington.

• Gregory Alan Carson, 53, who works in security, and Neelaja Elizabeth Jacob, 46, a project lead, both of Midland.

• Blake Andrew Seaman, 36, who works in manufacturing, and Jessica Lynne Runyon, 34, a medical assistant, both of New Vienna.

• Scot Robert Berkemeier, 53, a millwright, and Sonya Marie Applegate, 50, who works in sales, both of Midland.

• David John Tolle, 29, who works in SSI, and Ciara Marie Perdue, 33, who is unemployed, both of Wilmington.

• Austin Patrick Murphy, 25, of Clarksville, a breakdown coordinator, and Katelyn Michelle Brewer, 24, of Oregonia, an event coordinator.

• Anthony Wade Sicurella, 58, a truck driver, and Janet Marie Strong, 54, who is unemployed, both of Blanchester.

• Darrell McKinley Gainey, 24, a window tinter, and Tiffany Marie Whinsenhunt, 23, a full-time student, both Wilmington.

• Dylan Scott Webb, 28, who works in excavating, and Myranda Nicole Merz, 30, a housekeeper, both of Wilmington.

• Eric Wayne Calloway, 32, who work at AA Ramp, and Casey Lee Lamb, 33, a nurse, both of Wilmington.

• Joseph Austin Dean Culberson, 26, a general manager, and Megan Noelle Coates, 28, a nurse, both of Wilmington.

• Christopher Lee Kilgrore, 39, of Goshen, a buyer, and Katrina Mae Harris, 35, of Blanchester, who works in COO logistics.

• Anthony Alexander Sprik, 22, who works at Amazon, and Taylor Skye Marie Brown, 20, a homemaker, both of Martinsville.

• Damon Michael Colley, 25, of Hillsboro, a truck driver, and Courtney Marie Ruffner, 25, of Wilmington, an LPN.

• Skylar Dale Marine, 27, an aviation mechanic, and Kelsey Ann Brown, 27, a cosmetologist, both of Wilmington.

• Jeffrey Eric Sockman, 46, who works in a warehouse, and Nikki Michele Appleman, 48, who works in an office, both of Wilmington.

• David Keith Kline, 48, a truck driver, and Samantha Noel Woodall, 36, an administrative assistant, both of Blanchester.

• Austin Russell Schneder, 28, of Wilmington, a farmer, and Rachael Maree Doyle, 26, of Clarksville, who works in health care.

• Tyler Dwain Chaney, 25, a heavy equipment operator, and Korie Elizabeth White, 23, a bank teller, both of Wilmington.

• Jerry Lloyd Orme, 60, who works in IT, and Ashley Marie Gordon, 25, a dental assistant, both of Sabina.

• Coy James Burroughs, 31, an electrician, and Tiffany Ann Nicole Allen, 29, a nurse practitioner, both of Midland.

• Adam Roy Kretchek, 44, who works in auto tech, and Whitney Elizabeth Johnson, 37, a server, both of Blanchester.

• Vincent Marvin Napier, 60, of Middletown, who works in manufacturing, and Malissa Kay Vance, 51, of Wilmington, who is self-employed.