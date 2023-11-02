C-M’s new website offers ‘clear vision’ for district

CLARKSVILLE — The Clinton-Massie Local School District has been providing an invaluable resource to the community through its newly-created Clear Vision website, available at clearvision.cmfalcons.org.

This platform offers insights into the district’s educational approach and the contributions of its staff members, featuring the Falcon Flight Paths, Four Quarter Drive and CMLOVE Awards.

“The Falcon Flight Paths will serve as an executive summary of what is happening in each grade level. These paths outline the expectations and objectives for Math, English, Social Studies, Science, Home Connection, College/Career Readiness, and Life Skills across all grade levels,” said Clinton-Massie Superintendent David Moss.

In addition to the Flight Paths, the website offers slideshows that provide a glimpse into the district’s commitment to academic excellence over the past two school years, according to district officials. Furthermore, the site highlights the “Clinton-Massie Living Our Values Everyday” (CMLOVE) awards, which recognize staff members who consistently embody the district’s core values, added Moss.

Staff members who exemplify values such as Relationships, Student Growth, Whole-Child Focus, Excellence, and Lifelong Learning are celebrated with the CMLOVE award each month, with their photos and accomplishments featured on the website.

Moreover, on the Clear Vision website, those interested can find information about the “Four Quarter Drive.” This section provides a comprehensive view of facility upgrades and the district’s game plan, sponsorship opportunities for community members, the Falcon Trustee program, and a pledge form for those interested in contributing to the school’s growth and development.

The Clear Vision website encourages community engagement by allowing individuals to nominate staff members who consistently exemplify the district’s values. When awarded, the staff members receive a certificate and a gift card, acknowledging their dedication to the Clinton-Massie School District.

The Clear Vision website continues to be a valuable resource for parents, students, and community members to gain insights into the district’s educational philosophy and the outstanding work of its staff, officials said.

Moss added, “We are encouraging our community to take a look at their student’s grade level or courses. It is great work and unique to our school district.”