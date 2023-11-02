Real estate transactions

This list of recent real estate transactions within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff.

Daisy Orbital FBO Marsha Burgess ACCT to Bradley Eugene Brown, 507 Grand Ave., Sabina, $124,900.

Rebecca L. Murray to Jeffrey A. Holley, 114 Bourbon St., Blanchester.

Zachary T. and Taylor E. Johnson *SD to Walker Valley Ranch RLT, 535 Walker Rd., Union Township.

David L. and Yvonne M. Cochran *SD *LE Richard Cochren to David L. and Yvonne M. Cochran *SD, 550 Sycamore Rd., Jefferson Township.

David L. and Yvonne Cochran *SD to Yvonne M. Cochran, 550 Sycamore Rd., Jefferson Township.

Yvonne M. Cochran to Jordan Alexander Stroud, 550 Sycamore Rd., Jefferson Township, $400,000.

Adam W. Athmer to Athmer LLC, 317 Linton Dr., Wilmington.

Kimberly Marie Holland, Steven Michael Collins, Bryan Scott Collins, Richard Allen Collins to Bates Family Preservation Trust, 40 Romans Rd., Clark Township.

John W. Batts III and Christine P. Batts *SD to John W. Batts III, 320 Jesse Dr., Union Township.

Paul Dean Waddell 1/2 INT and Elizabeth Anne Waddell 1/2 INT *SD to Elizabeth Anne Waddell, 787 Kelly Dr., Wilmington.

Jessica Emerson to Jessica and Loren P. Keely, 229 Burdel Dr., Wilmington.

John T. Yoder 1/2 INT and Mary R. Yoder 1/2 INT *SD to Larry W. Woody Sr. and Wanda G. Woody *SD, 1852 Wayne Rd., Union Township, $270,000.

Benjamin D. and Rosemary Lykins *SD to Sherrell and Alex Andrew Temple *SD, 59 Walnut Glen, Liberty Township, $430,000.

Melissa E. and Jeffrey W. Hapner *SD to Mary Joseph Beck, 999 Prairie Ave., Wilmington, $230,000.

Jeffrey T. and Lori L. Duke *SD to Jeffrey T. and Lori L. Duke *SD, 558 Howard St., Wilmington.

Hoak Family Farms LLC to Samuel Orlando and Whitney Delane Harner, 1934 Derivan Rd., Green Township, $20,000.

Charles Emmitt Sharp RLT and Jon S. and Yvette F. Sharp *SD, Green Road and Gibson Road, Clark Township, $180,000.

Charles Emmitt Sharp RLT and Sam and Ethel O. Sharp *SD, 0 Gibson Rd., $274,000.

Elm Companies LLC to Gabriel Patrick Lee Georgeff and Jordan B. Swartz *SD, 681 Mead St., Wilmington, $165,000.

Jean Whiting Donna RLT to Janet and Timothy Davis *SD, 51 Woodview Dr., Wilmington, $84,000.

Kelly Bishop to Melanie J. Bryant, 829 E. Columbus St., $53,100.

Thomas A. and Deborah Murphy to Thomas A. and Deborah Murphy *SD, Champlin Road, Washington Township.

Todd Wedding Jr. and Gillian Morgan *SD to Kimberly A. Nuesse, 450 Wall St., Wilmington, $160,000.

Erica Garcia 1/2 INT and James W. Roades 1/2 INT to Erica Garcia, 14336 SR 134, Clark Township.

Rex and Jennifer Lee Huffman *SD to Todd Wedding Jr. and Gillian R. Morgan *SD, 320 San Mar Gale Dr., Sabina, $225,000.

Janet J. Esmail to David J. Esmail, 3580 SR 730, Union Township.

Wilmington Masonic Lodge 52 to Wilmington Drive I LLC, 28 W. Main St., Wilmington, $340,000.

Terreva Jean Barnett to Cassandra Bene, 104 Linton Ave., Clarksville, $115,000.

Cheryl Cameron to Hannah Binkley and Logan Lawrence *SD, 1387 Beechgrove Rd., Adams Township, $325,000.

Hugh W. and Joellen Vance *SD to Beechwood 250 LLC, 162 Beechwood Rd., Washington Township, $386,000.

Mason N. and John G. Kirk to John G. and Mason N. Kirk *SD, Webb Road, Adams Township, 3024 SR 22 3, Union Township.

Phillip Henry to Savanna R. Ross, 312 Columbus St., Wilmington, $234,000.

Sheila A. Crosley to Pamela Van Hook and Ronald Scott *SD, 2270 Fayetteville Rd., Marion Township, $289,000.

Stewart Family Irrevocable LT to MSCRP LLC, SR 22 3, Richland Township, $360,000.

Jeremy D. Griffith to Rebecca Queen and Darryl Joseph Masterson *SD, 165 Columbus, Wilmington, $115,000.

Pamela Robison 1/2 INT and Judith A. Rich 1/2 INT to Kristoffer VanHorn and Megan Nicole Wright *SD, 1708 S. SR 72, Richland Township, $189,000.

Jordan Foster to Kaine Jacob and Cassy Lynn Williamson *SD, 73 Knolls Dr., Washington Township, $211,000.

Bruce T. Achor to Clinton Solar LLC, SR 350 and Farmers Road, Clark Township, SR 350, Green Township, $1,661,088.

Hakar Shukur Hahmood and Kelly Jo Davis *SD to Hakar Shukur Mahmood, 2260 Gibson Rd., Washington Township.

Joseph E. and Connie A. Kmatz to Joseph E. and Connie A. Kmatz *SD, 284 S. Howard St. Sabina.

G. Ralph and Wanda S. Cole to G. Ralph Cole, 698 Nauvoo Rd., Vernon Township.

Cedarhill Home Improvement LLC to Aaron B. Matthews and Barrington Juliussen *SD, 2267 SR 133, Marion Township, $346,900.

Richard Donenfeld to Maria and James Mathews *SD, 266 Schell Rd., Chester Township, $515,000.

Ralph Larry Robert II FT to Shaw Family JRT, US 68, Liberty Township, $52,000.

Dawson FT to Jason Michael and Jennifer Paige Pierson, 1888 Lamb Rd., Wilson Township, $600,000.

Matthew T. Greene to Midfirst Bank, 45 Huffman Ave., New Vienna, $72,200.