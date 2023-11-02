Suzanne Madison, the guest speaker at the Oct. 6 meeting of the English Club, gave a delightful account of “Little Gib,” a Civil War soldier. Submitted photo

The Oct. 6 meeting of the Clinton County English Club was held at McCoy’s Small Party Room. We were welcomed by the hostesses Judy Sargeant and Carolyn Horan. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by the members and the blessing was given by Sharon Breckel. A luncheon buffet was enjoyed by all. The installation of vice president Kathy Kral was completed, and our program speaker was introduced.

Our guest speaker, Suzanne Madison, has traveled around the country and now resides in Wilmington at Cape May. She is currently president of the Historical Society and member of the Board of Trustees. She has served in many clubs in Clinton County. She presented a delightful account of “Little Gib,” a Civil War soldier from Port William, Ohio.

From a newspaper article dated 1938 with personal information, Gilbert Van Zant was a Civil War soldier at the age of 10 years, 16 days. He was born in Port William, Ohio on Dec. 20, 1851. On Aug. 6, 1862, Little Gib enlisted as a drummer in the regional field office of the union army 79th volunteer Infantry at Camp Dennison. His mother made his uniform, a blue wool coat with brass buttons.

Drummers in the Army at that time were targeted by snipers, he requested a musket but was denied. It was an adventure and Little Gib embraced the military life. He served in the 79th Volunteer Infantry for his entire military career. He participated in Sherman’s Atlanta campaign, the March to the Sea, and the Carolina campaign. He not only served as a drummer boy but also a courier, easily traveling behind the lines giving messages to other military leaders. He was noted as being very courteous and a favorite among several of the generals. He mustered out with his Unit on June 9, 1965. He met with President Andrew Johnson.

The President made the young veteran two offers, he could either attend the United States Military Academy at West Point or he could keep his pony “Fannie,” which he had ridden in the war. Of course, being of young age and not fond of school, Van Zant chose the latter and Fannie was sent home via train to Port William for the remainder of her life. Gilbert Van Zant lived a very informal life after the war and traveled the country having many different careers: he was a store clerk, worked at Marshall Fields in Chicago, attended target schools and was a cowboy in Wyoming. He resided in Washington D.C. and Kansas City, Missouri where he passed on Oct. 4, 1944. He was one of the youngest, if not the youngest, to fight in the Civil War and one of the last surviving veterans of the conflict.

20 members and two guests were present.

Minutes of last meeting were read and approved. The treasurer’s report was in the amount of $223. A discussion was held on donating to charities.

Old business was discussed regarding the December hostesses.

No new business. The next meeting will be Nov. 3 at McCoy’s at 12:30. The hostesses will be Helen Starkey and Anne Lynch.

Meeting adjourned.