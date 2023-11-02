First Financial Bank, its associates and community members, are collecting food to be given to people in need. From Nov. 6-17, nonperishable food items can be dropped off during normal business hours at its financial center in Wilmington, at 647 Fife Ave.

At the completion of the food drive, associates in these financial centers will distribute the food to the community through local organizations, according to a news release.

“Helping the communities we serve comes naturally to our team, and this is a fun, impactful volunteer effort that will benefit the neighbors who keep our communities vibrant,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank.

This is the second year First Financial has gathered food throughout its service area of Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois. Last year’s drive collected more than 7,600 food items.

During 2022 alone, First Financial and its associates gave more than 12,000 volunteer hours and over $4.3 million in donations, according to the release. First Financial also recently completed its Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) for 2018-2022 in which it reached $8.5 million in philanthropy, or 226% of the goal.