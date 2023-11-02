From left to right, Modern Woodmen financial rep, Dan Mayo, Assistant Scoutmaster Eric Hayslett, Dylan Arnold, Carter Bisig, Evan Anderson, Scout Master Andre Anderson, and MWA Chapter president, Bev Mayo. Submitted photo

Modern Woodmen of America recently teamed up with the Wilmington Boy Scout Troop 154 to help raise funds for their Boy Scout program. They sold corn on the cob at the Corn Festival and raised $6,052. Modern Woodmen matched $2,500 of the fundraiser to bring the total proceeds to over $8,552.

Modern Woodmen District Agent Dan Mayo said, “We were pleased to partner with the Boy Scouts to help them in their efforts with the scouting program. Modern Woodmen seeks quality organizations to work together to make its communities a better place to live. Our Matching Funds program is one of our feature programs in accomplishing this objective.”

Assistant Scoutmaster Eric Hayslett said this about the program:

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Mayos and Modern Woodmen for awarding us a Matching Funds grant for our yearly Corn Festival Roasted Corn booth. This generous support played a crucial role in enabling Eagle Scout Dylan Arnold to rejuvenate Sabina’s local park benches as part of his Eagle project. Additionally, the funds have been instrumental in helping our local scouts afford the activities that are vital for their journey to the esteemed rank of Eagle. Our community and its young leaders continue to flourish thanks to such invaluable contributions.”

Founded in 1883 as a fraternal benefit society, Modern Woodmen of America offers financial services and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States. For more information about Modern Woodmen and its services, call district agent, Dan Mayo, at 937-725-0445.