Volunteers needed for a ‘Night to Shine’

BLANCHESTER — A special night needs some assistance to make things run smoothly.

On Feb. 9, the third “Night to Shine” event will be hosted at the Elevation Community Church. The night is “centered on God’s love, celebrating people with special needs (ages 14 and up),” according to a release from Jenny Hartman.

The event is already looking for volunteers to make sure it goes smoothly.

“We’re trying to be more proactive with everything with guest/volunteer sign-ups by starting the process earlier so it’s not as chaotic,” Hartman told the News Journal.

She advised that each guest for the prom-like event needs a volunteer to be with them. She wants to get the volunteers signed up early to help them understand what to expect and what they’ll do that night.

According to the release, Elevation Community Church is “excited to be a part of this worldwide movement that God is using as a catalyst to change how cultures embrace people with disabilities and to rally the church worldwide to honor their local community of people with special needs, ensuring they know they are valued and loved.”

The nationwide event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, will see guests get a red carpet welcome, a makeup station, limousine rides, a catered dinner, and various activities.

She advised the volunteers (aka buddies) and guests will have a hot cocoa social in January for them to get to know each other.

“This will help make sure the guests have a fun night,” said Hartman. “(Volunteer) numbers are pretty low right now. That’s why we’re pushing it on social media to get the numbers up.”

Anyone interested in helping the event either through volunteering or otherwise can reach out to Hartman at [email protected].

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574