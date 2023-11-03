Drying high moisture corn

Corn harvest is off to a rocky start in Ohio. With all the rain and cool weather, we are far behind where we usually are in the first week of November. Only about 30% of corn has been harvested throughout the state, and our five-year average for this week is about 50%. With the weather it is going to be a lot harder to field dry corn, so most high moisture corn is going to have to go through the grain dryer. Also keep in mind that when temperatures fall below 40 F, moisture meters are not very accurate.

Drying high moisture corn can be a challenge. Corn that is higher in moisture must spend more time in the grain dryer. When corn is in the dryer for a long time, the risk of browning increases. Grains that are subject to rapid changes in temperature are also at risk of shattering. At most elevators, corn test weight is discounted for samples under 53.9 pounds per bushel. There are a lot of growers that are experiencing stacked discounts for test weight, grain damage, and temperature damage this fall. One of the best ways to decrease kernel damage is to set your dryers temperature below 200 F. The goal is to keep the dryers heat as high as possible without damaging the grain.

Keep an eye on the grain coming from the dryer for cracks and decrease temperatures until good grain quality is maintained. Cooling the grain down after drying is also important in maintaining grain quality. A good way to cool grain without experiencing shatter is by making two passes through a continuous flow dryer. The corn doesn’t get as hot and cools more quickly. If you have aeration fans, they can be used to cool grain the rest of the way to maintain quality. When cooling in a grain bin, condensation can be an issue to consider. With temperatures below 40 F and hot grain going into the bin, the chances for condensation increase. Leave all access doors open or close with a bungee cord to act as a pressure relief valve to minimize condensation. Graining coming out of the dryer should be between 90-100 F to reduce condensation.

You should not attempt in bin drying if your corn is over 20% moisture. If your corn is below 20% moisture the corn can be cooled to 20-30 F using aeration and kept in the bin until spring temperatures are above 40 F. When the temperatures rise in the spring, further drying will be needed to avoid any spoilage. Grain storage time is dependent on the grain’s moisture and the temperature.

One more thing to consider is the amount of fines going through your dryer. Higher moisture corn has a greater amount of fines due to more aggressive shelling and drying. Higher fines mean a higher potential for fires. Fines produced in the combine can be reduced by using a grain cleaner before the grain is put in the dryer. After cooling bins, they should be cored to remove the fines that have accumulated in the center of the bin. During coring, about half the peak in the bin should be removed to create a cone. If a cone is not created, the grain is bridging, and you should not enter the bin.

Information used from the C.O.R.N newsletter.

Brooks Warner is the Ag & Natural Resources Educator at OSU Extension Clinton County.