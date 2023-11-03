Potential housing project scrutinized

WILMINGTON — A potential housing project was discussed further by officials, developers, and locals on Thursday.

The Wilmington City Council performed the second reading on an ordinance approving the concept for a public unit development (PUD) on West Truesdell Street. All but two approved the reading. Council member Don Wells advised he voted against it due to concerns from locals regarding the development of it.

“I have been contacted many times by the people of Timber Glen. They do not want this in front of our subdivision,” said Wells, addressing Adam Cristo of J.A. Development. “I live there as well and I’m going to do what my constituents want me to do.”

J.A. Development and Bayer Becker Planners are handling the planning in the project.

Council member Michael Allbright was not present at the meeting.

The PUD was approved by the Wilmington City Planning Commission on Sept. 5 following a public hearing and discussion and was recommended for the council to approve.

According to the ordinance, the unit is owned by Larry and Freda Britain and “provides 28 attached Single-Family Homes on 3.095 acres.” The potential PUD would be located on West Truesdell Street.

The planned houses as of now would be 20 feet wide x 45 feet deep. The townhouses would potentially include a patio in the rear, a one-car garage, and driveway space, resulting in nine dwelling units per acre. Twenty-five percent of the site has been designated for open space.

At that meeting, while some supported the project, others locals were concerned about the effect it could have on the area. These included further issues with stormwater drainage, the size of the land for the number of houses, and potential traffic issues.

Cristo addressed some of the concerns at Thursday’s meeting. Regarding the traffic concerns, he advised a licensed traffic engineer has compiled a summary of peak traffic times analysis.

“It made minimal impact. Actually so minimal, based on ODOT (Ohio Department of Transportation) standards, it even wouldn’t require a traffic study,” he said.

Locals still expressed some concerns — one was concerned about the units being affordable and the parking. According to the local, who did not give her name, she felt that even those with perfect credit and a $50,000 yearly income couldn’t afford it. This could mean more than one person living in the residency which could cause a parking issue.

The third and final reading is scheduled for the Nov. 16 city council meeting.

