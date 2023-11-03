Thanksgiving a time of testimonies of God’s goodness

November is set aside as the month of Thanksgiving. As we approach the holiday at the end of the month, many take these weeks to intentionally consider the blessings of life. The last few years have been tough as we’ve navigated a pandemic, tried to regain our normal, faced rising costs of inflation, and now see war breaking out in the Middle East. It’s easy to feel fear and frustration more than thankfulness.

In the Old Testament we read in Leviticus of many offerings and sacrifices made for sin and atonement. However, there was one sacrifice that specifically aimed at thanksgiving- the todah. The todah offering was voluntary and according to Jewish tradition there were four kinds of people who were particularly expected to submit this offering: seafarers who have made land, travelers who have reached their destinations, people who have recovered from illness, and prisoners released from captivity. All these are significant blessings that Providence had performed.

The grateful person would prepare 40 loaves of bread and bring a goat or lamb to the priests. Some of the bread was given to the priests and the animal was burned as sacrifice (cooked on the altar). But then something unique was done. The animal was given back to the person by the priest with the instruction to eat all the meat on that day.

A full animal and about 35 loaves of bread were to be consumed in that day with none left over. No one individual could consume this -even with the most hearty of appetites. The only way to achieve this is to share it! Inevitably the grateful party would invite friends and family to partake of the meal with them as they expressed their gratitude to God for what He had done in their lives.

It was a voluntary action. One would choose to be thankful. In that intentionality there was the opportunity to let others know just how good God had been to you. The opportunity to share in a meal and conversation how your life had been blessed.

We too have a voluntary opportunity. As you prepare for this Thanksgiving holiday, do not simply fret and plan for the meal itself- as overwhelming as that preparation can be. For many years my husband and I hosted nearly 30 family members each year, rearranging our furniture and bringing in tables and chairs so we could all sit together. Some of the most rewarding moments of all the meals were when some family member would take a moment to be thankful for a tough situation or illness being resolved.

One year we all wrote what we were thankful for on construction paper leaves, and we added them to a barren tree so we could see everyone’s gratitude.

As you prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, plan on sharing with friends and family. Not just sharing the food, but the testimonies of God’s goodness as well. As Psalm 9:1 (ESV) declares:

“I will give thanks to the Lord with my whole heart; I will recount all of your wonderful deeds.”

Angel Boll is the reverend at the Wilmington Church of God.