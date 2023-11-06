John Swartzel | News Journal John Swartzel | News Journal John Swartzel | News Journal John Swartzel | News Journal John Swartzel | News Journal John Swartzel | News Journal John Swartzel | News Journal John Swartzel | News Journal John Swartzel | News Journal

NEW CONCORD — Derek Larimer set a school record with nine touchdown passes but Wilmington College was unable to hold a 14-point fourth quarter lead in a wild 64-63 loss to Muskingum Saturday in Ohio Athletic Conference action.

Wilmington, 3-6 on the year, had 658 yards of total offense which is third highest in school history. The 63 points is fifth most and the 482 passing yards is fourth best.

The Quakers will finish the 2023 season 2 p.m. Saturday at Townsend Field against OAC rival Ohio Northern.

Larimer’s nine scoring passes also tied Capital’s Joe Zarlinga for most in OAC history. Zarlinga had nine TD passes in a game during the 1998 season. Larimer was 35-52 passing.

Lathan Jones had 11 catches for three touchdowns and 196 yards, the seventh game in his career with more than 100 yards receiving.

Saa’lih Muhammed had 10 catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

The ground game was in full throttle as well with Nehemiah Jenkins going for 174 yards on 26 rushes.

Seth Best, the WC kicker, set a WC mark with nine successful extra point kicks.

Joey Weikel (12 tackles) and Zac Schmidt (11 tackles and an interception) led the Wilmington defense. Quentin Davis had nine tackles and an interception for WC.