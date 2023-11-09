WHS Theatre to present ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ this weekend

The cast and crew of Wilmington High School Theatre’s presentation of “The Diary of Anne Frank.” Submitted photo

WILMINGTON — This weekend, Wilmington High School Theatre is set to captivate audiences with a poignant portrayal of “The Diary of Anne Frank.”

Unfolding the gripping narrative of two Jewish families seeking refuge during World War II, the play unveils the harrowing tale of their clandestine existence in a secret annex for over two years. Chronicled through the lens of one courageous teenage girl’s diary, the production is an inspiring testament to family bonds, resilience in the face of struggle, and the enduring flame of hope.

Performance Details:

– Dates and Times: Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10 and 11 starting at 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. at Wilmington High School

– Ticket Price: All seats are $10

– Reservation: Tickets can be reserved at www.wilmingtonhs.booktix.net

Cast and Crew:

– Anne Frank: Fiona Powell

– Otto Frank: Colin Wood

– Edith Frank: Sophia Willett

– Margot Frank: Lindsay Lydy

– Miep Gies: Bryn Tippett

– Mr. Kraler: Nate Fulton

– Mrs. Van Daan: Josie Heys

– Mr. Van Daan: Mason Schaffer

– Peter Van Daan: Max McCoy

– Mr. Dussel: Wilson Sylvestre

– German Soldiers: Maria Emmeneggerr, Carissa Preston, Spencer Wood, Emily Andrews, Sara Weller, Parker Phillips

Production Team:

– Stage Manager: Kaden Kennedy

– Stage Crew: Levi Begley, Kali Kennedy, Mia Hollingsworth, Maddie Palmer, Ayden Murphy