OHSAA Friday Night Playoff Football Scoreboard

OHSAA Friday Night Playoff Football Scoreboard

Division I=

Region 1=

Lakewood St. Edward 41, Can. McKinley 17

Medina 21, Cle. Hts. 20

Region 2=

Dublin Coffman 24, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 7

Springfield 37, Lewis Center Olentangy 24

Region 3=

Cols. Upper Arlington 12, Gahanna Lincoln 7

Hilliard Bradley 19, Pickerington N. 0

Region 4=

Cin. Moeller 38, Mason 3

W. Chester Lakota W. 19, Cin. Princeton 7

Division II=

Region 5=

Akr. Hoban 21, Painesville Riverside 0

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 35, Hudson 14

Region 6=

Avon 33, Olmsted Falls 23

Medina Highland 31, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 10

Region 7=

Green 10, Canal Winchester 0

Massillon 35, Uniontown Lake 6

Region 8=

Cin. Anderson 50, Harrison 36

Cin. Withrow 42, Troy 14

Division III=

Region 9=

Chardon 31, Aurora 7

Youngs. Ursuline 27, Cle. VASJ 20

Region 10=

Tiffin Columbian 35, Medina Buckeye 0

Tol. Cent. Cath. 41, Mansfield Sr. 10

Region 11=

Bellefontaine 29, Granville 21

Bishop Watterson 20, Bloom-Carroll 10

Region 12=

Celina 27, Tipp City Tippecanoe 13

Hamilton Badin 14, Wapakoneta 10

Division IV=

Region 13=

Can. South 40, Beloit W. Branch 21

Struthers 28, Mentor Lake Cath. 25

Region 14=

Cle. Glenville 50, Shelby 14

Sandusky Perkins 38, Millersburg W. Holmes 21

Region 15=

Steubenville 42, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 35

Thornville Sheridan 34, Bishop Hartley 27

Region 16=

Cin. Wyoming 21, Spring. Shawnee 20

Kettering Alter 21, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 3

Division V=

Region 17=

Canfield S. Range 48, Lorain Clearview 21

Perry 42, Garrettsville Garfield 14

Region 18=

Coldwater 42, Milan Edison 7

Liberty Center 45, Oak Harbor 14

Region 19=

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 20, Ironton 14

Wheelersburg 26, Barnesville 13

Region 20=

Germantown Valley View 31, Cin. Purcell Marian 22

Waynesville 45, Brookville 42, 2OT

Division VI=

Region 21=

Kirtland 53, Cuyahoga Hts. 19

Mogadore 21, Mineral Ridge 7

Region 22=

Bluffton 34, Tol. Ottawa Hills 0

Columbus Grove 37, Carey 21

Region 23=

Sugarcreek Garaway 42, Galion Northmor 7

W. Jefferson 49, Beverly Ft. Frye 30

Region 24=

Anna 56, New Madison Tri-Village 51

Versailles 55, Cin. Country Day 13

Division VII=

Region 25=

Dalton 48, Norwalk St. Paul 28

Danville 41, Lowellville 21

Region 26=

Hamler Patrick Henry 26, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 14

McComb 45, Lima Cent. Cath. 13

Region 27=

Caldwell 20, Waterford 13

Reedsville Eastern 21, Hannibal River 14

Region 28=

Ansonia 20, St. Henry 13

Maria Stein Marion Local 28, Minster 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

