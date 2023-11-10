OHSAA Friday Night Playoff Football Scoreboard

Division I=
Region 1=
Lakewood St. Edward 41, Can. McKinley 17
Medina 21, Cle. Hts. 20
Region 2=
Dublin Coffman 24, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 7
Springfield 37, Lewis Center Olentangy 24
Region 3=
Cols. Upper Arlington 12, Gahanna Lincoln 7
Hilliard Bradley 19, Pickerington N. 0
Region 4=
Cin. Moeller 38, Mason 3
W. Chester Lakota W. 19, Cin. Princeton 7
Division II=
Region 5=
Akr. Hoban 21, Painesville Riverside 0
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 35, Hudson 14
Region 6=
Avon 33, Olmsted Falls 23
Medina Highland 31, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 10
Region 7=
Green 10, Canal Winchester 0
Massillon 35, Uniontown Lake 6
Region 8=
Cin. Anderson 50, Harrison 36
Cin. Withrow 42, Troy 14
Division III=
Region 9=
Chardon 31, Aurora 7
Youngs. Ursuline 27, Cle. VASJ 20
Region 10=
Tiffin Columbian 35, Medina Buckeye 0
Tol. Cent. Cath. 41, Mansfield Sr. 10
Region 11=
Bellefontaine 29, Granville 21
Bishop Watterson 20, Bloom-Carroll 10
Region 12=
Celina 27, Tipp City Tippecanoe 13
Hamilton Badin 14, Wapakoneta 10
Division IV=
Region 13=
Can. South 40, Beloit W. Branch 21
Struthers 28, Mentor Lake Cath. 25
Region 14=
Cle. Glenville 50, Shelby 14
Sandusky Perkins 38, Millersburg W. Holmes 21
Region 15=
Steubenville 42, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 35
Thornville Sheridan 34, Bishop Hartley 27
Region 16=
Cin. Wyoming 21, Spring. Shawnee 20
Kettering Alter 21, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 3
Division V=
Region 17=
Canfield S. Range 48, Lorain Clearview 21
Perry 42, Garrettsville Garfield 14
Region 18=
Coldwater 42, Milan Edison 7
Liberty Center 45, Oak Harbor 14
Region 19=
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 20, Ironton 14
Wheelersburg 26, Barnesville 13
Region 20=
Germantown Valley View 31, Cin. Purcell Marian 22
Waynesville 45, Brookville 42, 2OT
Division VI=
Region 21=
Kirtland 53, Cuyahoga Hts. 19
Mogadore 21, Mineral Ridge 7
Region 22=
Bluffton 34, Tol. Ottawa Hills 0
Columbus Grove 37, Carey 21
Region 23=
Sugarcreek Garaway 42, Galion Northmor 7
W. Jefferson 49, Beverly Ft. Frye 30
Region 24=
Anna 56, New Madison Tri-Village 51
Versailles 55, Cin. Country Day 13
Division VII=
Region 25=
Dalton 48, Norwalk St. Paul 28
Danville 41, Lowellville 21
Region 26=
Hamler Patrick Henry 26, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 14
McComb 45, Lima Cent. Cath. 13
Region 27=
Caldwell 20, Waterford 13
Reedsville Eastern 21, Hannibal River 14
Region 28=
Ansonia 20, St. Henry 13
Maria Stein Marion Local 28, Minster 7
