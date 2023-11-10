Week 13 Football Final: Archbishop Alter 21, Clinton-Massie 3

Clinton-Massie head coach Dan McSurley talks with his team following Friday’s 21-3 loss to Archbishop Alter. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

MONROE — With seemingly every break going against it, Clinton-Massie’s storybook 2023 football season ended Friday night with a 21-3 loss to Archbishop Alter in a Region 16 semifinal game at Hornet Stadium.

The Falcons (12-1) close out what turned out to be a great season but, in the mind of head coach Dan McSurley, not the type of season most people outside the team expected.

“These seniors, I’m so proud of them,” McSurley said. “Nobody expected us to be 12-0.”

The finale of the season was never in doubt. Alter, a young team just like Clinton-Massie so a 2024 rematch could well be in the offing, raced out to a 21-0 lead and never looked.

But the Falcons were lurking in the shadows all night but were just a whisker away from making it a better game.

“They were the better team tonight,” McSurley said.

The Falcons had 204 yards of total offense, with 157 coming on the ground on 54 carries. Alter’s defense made Massie earn every inch of turf. Kaden Zantene was good passing early but the Knights were able to get pressure late in the game and record several sacks.

After Alter’s offense stalled on the opening drive of the game, Clinton-Massie fumbled the ball on its second play from scrimmage. The Knights went 16 yards in five plays to grab a 7-0 lead. That scoring drive, though, was not without controversy. On first and goal from the 4, Brendan Musser came out of the pile with the ball before whistles blew.

McSurley was not happy at all when the officials signaled no fumble and allowed Alter to maintain possession. After the game, the CM coach said it was a bad call but it didn’t decide the outcome.

On the next Alter possession, Massie came within inches of an interception, but instead the Knights executed the tip drill to perfection and caught a seven-yard pass. Eventually, Rod Owens capped that drive with a 25 yard scamper to paydirt.

On Massie’s next play from scrimmage, Zantene had a wide open Cash Mounce but the ball was just off his fingertips and went incomplete. Mounce may not have scored but he was behind the defense for a big play. The drive stalled and Massie punted.

Three plays later, Noah Jones broke no fewer than four tackles on a 75-yard jaunt to the end zone and a 21-0 crowd stunning Alter lead.

Massie then embarked on a 17-play drive that took 6:27 off the clock. Normally that’s a touchdown type drive but the Falcons failed to get any points. The key play of the drive was a fullback screen that gained 14 yards but McSurley felt with a break it could have been a touchdown for Eli Muterspaw.

However, the Massie running back was tackle at the 6 where it was first and goal with 50 seconds to go til half. With a score and getting the ball to start the second half, the Falcons had the chance to get right back in it.

But Zantene spiked the ball on first down then three running plays netted just four yards and left the Falcons two yard shy of the goal.

To start the third, Clinton-Massie had a 10-play drive end at the 20 with the score still 21-3. In all, Massie ran 27 of 28 plays from scrimmage and was unable to dent the Alter defense.

Brendan Musser recovered a fumble on the next drive which Massie turned into another 17 play drive and an Ean McGuinness 41 yard field goal.

McGuinness then recovered the ensuing onside kick but the Falcons were unable to turn that into points.

SUMMARY

Nov 10, 2023

Division IV Region 16 Semifinal

@Monroe High School

Alter 21, Clinton-Massie 3

Q^7^14^0^0^^21

CM^0^0^0^3^^3

First Quarter

A-Mike Rose 1 yard run (Tony Arcuri PAT)

Second Quarter

A-Rod Owens 25 yard run (Tony Arcuri PAT) 11:16

A-Noah Jones 75-yard run (Tony Arcuri PAT) 6:45

Third Quarter

No Scoring

Fourth Quarter

CM-Ean McGuinness 41 yard field goal 10:04