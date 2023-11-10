One dead, one injured after crash on SR 73

CLINTON COUNTY — A Hillsboro woman died and a New Vienna man was injured as the result of a two-vehicle, head-on crash Thursday on State Route 73, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

At approximately 4:42 p.m. on State Route 73 near mile post 16 in Green Township, a 2007 Toyota Corolla — driven by Brandy Cox, 43, of Hillsboro — was driving east on SR 73 and a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse — driven by David Wiseman, 42, of New Vienna — was headed west on SR 73.

The OSHP investigation revealed that Cox reportedly traveled left of center and struck the Chevrolet Traverse head-on. Following the collision, the Chevrolet traveled off the right side of the roadway before it came to rest, according to OSHP.

Cox was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Wiseman was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital and was then flown to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries. A juvenile passenger in the Chevrolet SUV was not injured in the crash.

State Route 73 was closed during the investigation.

Troopers were assisted on the scene by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton-Highland Joint Fire Department, Wilmington Fire Department, and the Clinton County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation, according to OSHP.