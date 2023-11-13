C-M Marching Band delivers a ‘superior’ performance at state finals

The Clinton-Massie High School Marching Band earned its second-ever superior rating at the Ohio State Finals with their performance “Under the Stars.” Submitted photos Clinton-Massie Marching Band field commanders, Emma Fouch and Liliana Carlisle.

CLARKSVILLE — The Clinton-Massie High School Marching Band received a superior rating at the Ohio Music Educators Association State Finals.

This is only the second time in school history the marching band has received a superior rating with the first time being 30 years ago, according to band director Christin McClain. The state finals were held at Piqua High School on Sunday, Nov. 5.

The marching band is under the leadership of field commander Emma Fouch and assistant Liliana Carlisle and is under the direction of McClain. The marching band staff is Andrew Hall, Bri Hendrickson, and Dalan Toups.

This year’s show was “Under the Stars,” featuring Coldplay’s “Sky Full of Stars,” “Twinkle, Twinkle,” and Adam’s “Harmonium Wild Nights.” The show featured soloists Claire Binau, Louissa Brewer, Maya Howard, and Silas Johnson.