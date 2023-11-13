Local public meetings

Board of Elections to hold special meeting

The Clinton County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting on Nov. 14 at 8:30 a.m. for the purpose of determining the eligibility of provisional ballots and any remaining absentee ballots cast in the Nov. 7 general election, and any other business that may come before the board. The meeting will be held in Suite 4 of the Clinton County Annex building, at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

Winter storm planning meeting scheduled

With the winter season just around the corner, it is time to make the necessary plans to be prepared for this challenging time of year. The meeting this year will be held at the Clinton County Engineer’s Office, 1326 Fife Ave. in Wilmington, at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14. The engineer’s office is inviting individuals in the townships, villages, city and county who play a key role in roadway maintenance, emergency response, and/or transportation decisions during inclement weather to attend. Salt availability, road treatment procedures, emergency plans, and emergency levels are topics that will be discussed at the meeting. Please RSVP to Brenda Godlove via email at [email protected] or by phone at 937-382-2078.

Budget Commission to hold special meeting

The Clinton County Budget Commission will be holding a special meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 9:30 a.m., in the Auditor’s Office conference room, located at 1850 Davids Drive, Suite 303, Wilmington. This meeting will be held to approve an amended certificate for the Village of Midland.

Community Action to hold board meeting

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 15 at 100 Commons Lane, Wilmington at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held in-person and is open to the public.

Board of DD to hold public hearing

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold a public hearing on Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. at the Nike Center, 4425 SR 730, Wilmington in the conference room of the administration building. The hearing is to receive input on the proposed 2024-2028 strategic plan, 2023 progress report, and proposed goals for 2024.

SOESC Governing Board to meet

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board will have its regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Region 14/Hopewell Center, 5350 W. New Market Road, in Hillsboro.

Board of Elections to hold special meeting

The Clinton County Board of Elections gives notice that the regular meeting scheduled on Wednesday, Nov. 22 is cancelled. A special meeting of the Clinton County Board of Elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. for the purpose of beginning the official certification of the Nov. 7 general election and any other business that may come before the board. The meeting will be held in the Clinton County Annex building at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.