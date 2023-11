Clinton-Massie seventh grade wins over Lynchburg in first scrimmage

The Clinton-Massie seventh grade girls basketball team defeated Lynchburg 51-6 in a scrimmage Monday night.

Bristol Brady had 16 points for Clinton-Massie.

Tynnleigh McCallister finished with nine points and Renni Sagraves added eight.

Clinton-Massie will host Greeneview Nov. 20 for its next scrimmage, coach James Brady said.