6-under 29 wins Senior outing at Elks 797 GC

The team of Jim Luck, Don Sicurella, French Hatfield and Rocky Long had a 6-under par 29 Tuesday and finished on top in the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 10, 11, 14, 15, 16 and 18.

The rest of the field:

31: Mike Gross, Herb Johnson, Dick Mitchener, Mark Hess

33: Gary Bishop, Cliff Doyle, Gene Breckel, Bob Vanzant.