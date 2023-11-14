WC football closes 2023 with 38-14 loss to ONU

John Swartzel | News Journal John Swartzel | News Journal John Swartzel | News Journal John Swartzel | News Journal John Swartzel | News Journal John Swartzel | News Journal John Swartzel | News Journal John Swartzel | News Journal

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College football team bid farewell to 25 senior players Saturday at Townsend Field.

Wilmington was defeated by Ohio Northern 38-14. The Quakers finished 3-7 overall, 2-7 in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

Derek Larimer had a pair of touchdown passes and broke lefty Adam Ryan’s single-season mark of 34 set in 1999. Larimer finished the year with 36. He had a school record single-game best nine touchdown passes in last week’s loss to Muskingum 64-63.

Nehemiah Jenkins had 89 yards on the ground. Saa’lih Muhammed had 34 yards and a touchdown catch.Najee Dade had 16 yards and a scoring reception. Bryan Kearse had 67 yards receiving.

Zac Schmidt had a career-best 17 tackles. He also came up with his fifth intereption of the season.

Jarod Lee had 10 tackles and Joey Weikel finished with nine.