Annual Senior Citizens Dinner set for Dec. 3

WILMINGTON — The annual Senior Citizens Dinner will be held on Sunday, Dec. 3 at the American Legion Post 49’s upstairs banquet room at 140 E. Locust St.

This dinner is catered by McCoy’s Catering.

The dinner is free to any Clinton County senior citizen 60 and over. Seniors are welcome to dine in from noon to 2 p.m. Carryout/delivery is available for shut-ins beginning at 11 a.m.

To request meals to be delivered to shut-ins, please contact the American Legion at 937-382-2219 with the name, address, phone number and number of meals needed, beginning Nov. 24 through Dec. 1. After that date, the meals will be dine in or carry out only from the Legion.