Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

Soup & chili luncheon fundraiser set to benefit homeless shelter

The annual soup and chili luncheon fundraiser to benefit the Clinton County Homeless Shelter is set for Friday, Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Robert Moyer Community Room in the Wilmington Municipal Building. Lunch will include homemade soups, chili, dessert and a drink. The cost is any donation individuals wish to make. Donations will be accepted at the door. All proceeds directly benefit the shelter.

Wilmington Church of Christ blood drive to be held

Let the season of giving begin with a blood donation at the Wilmington Church of Christ community blood drive Saturday, Nov. 18 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 909 W. Locust St. Wilmington. Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Sleigh-In-It” long-sleeve, holiday season t-shirt and an opportunity to win Rose Bowl tickets.

Church of God to host Thanksgiving turkey giveaway

The Wilmington Church of God will be hosting its Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon (or until supplies diminish) on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Elizabeth J. Looney Food Distribution Center parking lot. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the Wilmington Church of God at 100 R. Gordon Drive. Participants will need to bring an ID. The distribution parking lot will not open until 10 a.m. The church has asked that if someone has already received a turkey from another commercial agency that they not pick up a food box at their distribution. “We are working with most of those organizations to help make sure everyone in our community that needs a holiday meal is blessed this year. We will cross check names as needed,” church officials said.

‘Jammin’ For Joel’ raffle/benefit this Saturday

On Saturday, Nov. 18, the friends and family of Joel Mattingly will present “Jammin For Joel” at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 141 E. Sugartree St. in Wilmington, from 3:30 p.m. to midnight. After more than 20 years struggling with heart conditions and congestive heart failure, Mattingly is finally on the list to get a new heart. Due to Joel being an avid music-lover, the family invites the community for an evening of great music, food and fun. Four live bands will perform during the event and dinner begins at 5 p.m. There will be raffle items and a 50/50 drawing as well. The cost is $10 at the door and $5 for kids 4 and older. To donate raffle items or make a donation, please call 937-728-7141 or 937-725-6804.

Friends of Clarksville Chili Cook-off to be held

The second-annual Friends of Clarksville Chili Cook-off will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Vernon Township Gym, located at 228 E. Main St., Clarksville. There will be kids’ games and goodie walks, a pie and cake auction, raffles and a 50/50. The magician “IncrediBret” will be performing magic tricks from 6-6:45 p.m. Hot dogs, chips, chili and chips will be available. You can enter your prize winning chili at the event or contact Cindy Stenger at [email protected]. All proceeds will go to support the Friends of Clarksville Mission: “Building Community, Restoring Hope and Growing Our Future.”

Booklovers to hold Dec. meeting

The next meeting of Booklovers, a Blanchester area book discussion group, will be held at Blanchester Public Library, 110 N. Broadway St., at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 7. The book the group will be discussing is “The First Ladies” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at (937) 783-3585 to get a copy of the book. New members are welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the Blanchester Public Library.